DEVOL, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino is ready to celebrate America with its annual Celebrate of Freedom Fireworks show.

The event will take place Saturday, July 3, at 9 p.m. The free all-ages event will feature a display of red, white, and blue across the sky. Parking is free for those who attend.

“We so look forward to putting this show on for our community every year,” Chief Operating Officer of Kiowa Casino Properties Jon Peters said. “It’s all in the details for us at Kiowa, and you can expect a show that lives up to that promise this year.”

Dining options will be available inside the occasion for snacking during the show, including cheeseburgers and fries, hot dogs, chips, candy, and other cookout items.

Promotions to play afterward are available for guests over 21, including $10 free play for new Kiowa Rewards Club members. Military members also receive $10 free play once a week, every week.

Visit the Kiowa Casino and Hotel website for more information.