Kiowa Casino to host Celebration of Freedom Fireworks Show

DEVOL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Kiowa Casino & Hotel Thursday announced it will host a fireworks show on Monday, July 5 from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the community and attendees of all ages.

“With the return of safer outdoor events, we are thrilled to offer the community a fun way to get together and celebrate,” Steve Abangan, Interim COO/GM of Kiowa Casino & Hotel said.

The show will begin shortly after 9 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

For more information, call (866) 370-4077 or visit their website.