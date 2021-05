WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls will be filled with fun and music Labor Day weekend.

The Labor Day Music Fest will be on 8th St in front of Big Blue on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Local bands will be take the stage including Robert Rodriguez, Blue Rock, Silver Thunder Band, and more.

Tickets are on sale now and you can follow their Facebook page.