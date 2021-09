CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lake Arrowhead VFD will host a boot drive fundraiser in front of the state park on Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Money raised will go toward equipment repairs, training, fuel, and other necessities.

According to the volunteer fire department’s Facebook page, the crew is in the process of adding a boat and brush truck to the department.