WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking to help a family in need for the holidays, here’s some good news for you.

Folks at the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls are still asking the community for help in adopting a child for the holidays as part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Major Joe Burton said you can go to any of the Walmart locations, as well as Glitzy Gals Boutique inside Sikes Senter Mall, and select a child to purchase gifts for off of an Angel Tree.

Burton said there’s no better way to help those in need in our community than to be a part of this program.

“When the community comes together, they feel good about what takes place in the community,” Burton said. “And, helping in the Angel Tree, of course, to see and to think about a child who is going to wake up in the morning and have Christmas because someone went out and pulled an angel off of a tree, that ought to make us all feel good.”

The deadline to choose an angel and drop off the gifts is Saturday, December 9.

You can drop off your gifts at their location off Seymour Highway or the 7th Street location, according to Burton.