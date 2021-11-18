Lawton Craft Harvest Show opens at Comanche County Fairgrounds

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Head to the Comanche County Fairgrounds for three days of shopping fun at Lawton’s Craft Harvest Show, an annual fall and holiday craft show featuring a wide variety of handcrafted items.

Visitors can browse over 200 booths filled with products, including ceramics, Native American art, oil and acrylic paintings, holiday decorations, jewelry, woodwork and more.

The Craft Harvest Show will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 20, and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 21.