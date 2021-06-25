Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival held Saturday

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Celebrate America’s Independence on Saturday, June 26, at the 2021 Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest Third Street and Ferris Avenue.

The festival is a project of the Freedom Festival Committee chaired by City of Lawton Councilman Keith Jackson, City of Lawton staff and community volunteers.

The festival will open at 6 p.m. and close with one of the largest fireworks displays in Oklahoma, choreographed to music.

The Elmer Thomas Park splash pad will be open for children from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live music by the 77th Army Rock Band will start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and there are no parking fees.

For those who can’t attend, the fireworks display will be livestreamed here. General information about the festival can be found here. Any information or updates on event changes can be found here.