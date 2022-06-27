LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July celebrations get started this weekend with the 2022 Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival.

The two-day festival kicks off Friday, July 1, at Elmer Thomas Park with food trucks and activities.

It wraps up Saturday, July 2, with a parade in the park, kids activities, and later that night, there will be live music and one of the largest fireworks displays in Oklahoma choreographed to music.

Visit the city of Lawton’s website for more information.

Click here for a map of the parade.