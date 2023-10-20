WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lace up your finest Lederhosen and practice your best Polka moves as Oktoberfest comes to Wichita Falls.

The King’s Good Vineyard is hosting Oktoberfest at the Farm this Saturday, October 21, 2023, complete with homemade sausages, Sauerkraut, Bavarian pretzels and of course, beer.

An all-day affair, folks of all ages are welcome to come out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for authentic cuisine, Lederhosen and Dirndl costume contests, giant yard games, obstacle courses, Polka dancing, live music from the Der Klein Steins in the evening and much, much more.

Kids can also look forward to Pumpkin Chunkin’ and Corn Toss contests, while adults 21 and older can participate in the Stein-Athalon.

Plus, be sure to swing by the merchandise tent for all your German gear needs.

Tickets are available online or at the door for $10 per person 12 years and under.

All proceeds will be donated to the Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls, a new classical Catholic high school that opened this fall. To learn more about Chesterton Academy, visit their website.

To see what other great activities you can look forward to at Oktoberfest at the Farm, visit The King’s Good Vineyard and Berry Farm’s website or Facebook page.