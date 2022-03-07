WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An organization designed to help today’s youth become business leaders, social advocates and community volunteers one lemonade stand at a time will have its kick-off day celebration this week.

These young entrepreneurs will be able to pick up their materials such as workbooks and t-shirts and get any questions answered about this year’s Lemonade Day.

It’s happening Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the MSU Sikes Lake Center.

Lemonade Day happens Saturday, April 23 with a wrap-up party to be held at River Bend Nature Center that night from 5 to 6:30 p.m.