WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Beat the cold weather blues this holiday season with a returning fan-favorite comedy event at SFE Comedy’s upcoming Fallztown Holiday Crack-Up 3.

Laugh off some of those Thanksgiving calories with a great lineup of nine comedians, including host Angelia Walker and headliner Fonzo Crow, including many others, on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the MPEC.

Plus, an exclusive comedy segment, ‘Cancel Court: The Trial of Sikes Senter Mall,’ will be available to those who purchase VIP tickets. VIP ticket holders will also receive a perks package and $10 off of future George Lopez or Leane Morgan tickets.

The show, which is for 18+ only, will begin at 10 p.m., and the doors will open at 9 p.m. Those 21 years of age and older will be able to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Tickets will be available here or by texting ‘CrackUp’ to (940) 642-1131.

The show will be in the Hayley Eye Clinic Seminar Room at the MPEC at 1000 5th Street.

For more information, visit the website or call 940-716-5555.