WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — LiveWell Wichita County, a local initiative to bridge the gap between health and the community, is happy to announce that there will be a Cooking Class at the City of Wichita Falls Martin Luther King Center in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association.

The cooking class will be held Thursday, July 28, at 3 p.m. The recipe is chicken and veggie stir fry.

The program will include a presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research. This program is designed for individuals of any age who are looking for information on ways to age as well as possible.

At any age, there are lifestyle habits we can adopt to help maintain or even potentially improve our health. These habits may also help to keep our brains healthy as we age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline.

This workshop covers four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging:

Cognitive activity

Physical health and exercise

Diet and nutrition

Social engagement

The cooking classes are one way for the city to show their commitment to the Community Health Improvement Plan by helping our community live healthier and more productive lives through food education and demonstration.

This event is open to the public, but there is limited seating. You must reserve your spot by July 26, 2022.

Be sure to visit their website to sign up. If you have specific questions about the program, please

call the Association’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.