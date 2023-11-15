WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—LiveWell Wichita County would love to have you join them at one of their many upcoming free cooking classes.

LiveWell is a local initiative to bridge the gap between health and the community. At each of the free classes they tackle a new recipe and learn how to make both simple and complex recipes just a tad bit healthier.

Their most recent dish was Monte Cristo sliders and organizers say aside from tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle the classes provide a sense of community for all who attend.

“It makes us feel excited that people are willing and ready to learn how to eat healthy and be able to still eat the same food that they normally do just like know that there are different options available to them,” Organizer Jelecia Miller said.

“It’s free to anyone who wants to come no costs no tricks just come on in with an apetite and have a good time,” Instructor Will Carter said.

For more information on upcoming classes and how to register for the free classes click here.