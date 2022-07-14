WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — LiveWell Wichita County, a local initiative to bridge the gap between health and the community, has announced that there will be a new cooking class open to the public.

The cooking class will take place at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District at noon on Friday, July 22.

The recipe will be “Farmer’s Market Pasta Salad and Quesadillas”.

This event is open to the public – including kids – but there is limited seating. You must reserve your spot and your child’s spot by Wednesday, July 20.

The LiveWell program exemplifies one of the goals detailed in the Community Health Improvement Plan to create a culture in the community that supports and encourages healthy behaviors.

The cooking classes are one way the organization shows their commitment to the plan by helping our community live healthier and more productive lives through food education and demonstration.

Be sure to visit their website, LiveWellWichitaCounty.com and check in the Events section to sign up.

If you have specific questions about the program, please call Jelecia Miller at (940) 761-7699.