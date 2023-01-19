WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bar is hosting a benefit for an 11-year-old boy undergoing treatment for Leukemia.

Our Place Eatery & Spirits on Sheppard Access Road will host a benefit for Joseph Orton’s medical expenses on Saturday, January 21, from noon until midnight.

The money raised will go toward Joseph’s medical and family expenses. Joseph is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment at Cook Children’s Hospital.

Those who attend will have a chance to win prizes, including guitars, art pieces, gift cards and other services in a silent auction.

The kid-friendly event will also feature a chili cook-off and pool tournament, both with a $10 entry fee.

There is a lineup of live music featuring several artists.

Find more information about the event here.