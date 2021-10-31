Local churches hold Sunday Halloween events

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you missed all the Halloween festivities that took place before Sunday, you still have time to experience some today.

One event taking place Sunday is Lite the Nite. The family-friendly event is the 15th community fall festival at Heritage Church on Southwest Parkway.

Organizers say it’s a fun and safe environment where children and their families can enjoy a free evening of games, entertainment and door prizes.

Lite the Nite includes giant inflatables, carnival games, popcorn, candy and, of course, lots of Halloween candy.

Lite the Nite runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Another Halloween event happening tonight is First Baptist Church’s Trunk or Treat on 9th Street. The event lasts until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Guests can enjoy free food trucks and trunk or treating in Halloween costumes.

Life Church on Seymour Highway is also offering drive-thru candy from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Make your way through the pumpkin patch and receive a bag of candy for each person in your vehicle.

