WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — To express appreciation for the life-threatening work put in by Wichita County firefighters, ATMOS Energy and the North Texas Area United Way will be hosting a 9/11 Appreciation Lunch.

All firefighters in the area are invited to stop by on Monday, September 11, 2023, a day that serves as a reminder of first responders’ sacrifices and dedication.

Local firefighters may stop by any time from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a complimentary to-go lunch at ATMOS Energy’s Service Center.

The service center is located at 5808 Ashleyanne Circle off of Kell Freeway.

For additional information, please call North Texas Area United Way at (940) 322-8638.