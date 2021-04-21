Local organizations partner to host Youth Outdoor Event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association and the Northwest Texas Council of Boy Scouts of America are partnering to host a Youth Outdoor Event.

The Youth Outdoor Event will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the NWTFS office, located at 2005 Southwest Parkway.

Many activities are planned for youth and their families, beginning with fishing at South Weeks Park Pond from 9 a.m. until noon.

A cast-iron cooking demonstration will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bite-sized samples will be available until the food runs out.

A tent camping demonstration will be conducted on the grounds of the NWTFS office from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., coordinated by the Northwest Texas Council of Boy Scouts of America.

All public is invited to “Learn How to Fish” where basic fishing and equipment will be discussed and demonstrated to youth and their family. The public is also invited to learn all about cast iron cooking from local experts.

The public is also invited to attend the tent camping demonstration and learn about different types of tents and related camping equipment. The Boy Scouts will be available to discuss camping techniques.

“NWTFS is excited to offer this opportunity to the youth and families in our area” LeRoy Chaddick, NWTFS President said. “We welcome everyone to join us on Saturday, May 8th”.

Please contact the NWTFS Office for more information at (940) 692-1141 during the hours of 1:00PM-5:30PM, Monday through Friday.