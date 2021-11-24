Local organizations to offer Thanksgiving meals

Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you don’t feel like cooking for Thanksgiving, no need to worry as there are a few places offering the public a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

Faith Mission is holding their annual Thanksgiving lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Holiday Spirit Meals in Vernon will have pickup and delivery only for those who pre-ordered. There will be no desserts this year.

The Youth Opportunities Center on Madison Street will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for local families.

If you know of a non-profit or business that is hosting a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow, send us an email at news@kfdx.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News