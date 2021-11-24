Local organizations to offer Thanksgiving meals

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — If you don’t feel like cooking for Thanksgiving, no need to worry as there are a few places offering the public a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

Faith Mission is holding their annual Thanksgiving lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Holiday Spirit Meals in Vernon will have pickup and delivery only for those who pre-ordered. There will be no desserts this year.

The Youth Opportunities Center on Madison Street will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for local families.

If you know of a non-profit or business that is hosting a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow, send us an email at news@kfdx.com.