Lone Star Muscle Cars, Wichita Falls Brewery to sponsor Beers N Gears 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Beers N Gears event starts Saturday morning, May 8, 2021. The event is sponsored by Lone Star Muscle Cars and the Wichita Falls Brewing Company.

Beers N Gears will be held at 701 Indiana Avenue. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Guests will be able to see a car show, a car cruise and a burnout contest. There will also be lots of music.

The entry fee for cars is $20. Attendance is free.

Event sponsors will be collecting pet food for the P.E.T.S Clinic food pantry. All proceeds will go to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Hospice of Wichita Falls.