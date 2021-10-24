Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life returns after year off due to COVID-19

People gathered around 9th and Travis streets to join in the celebration full of music, food and performances for the Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life event co-hosted by 9th Street Studios and Potencia Projects

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Los Muertos Wichita Falls is ready to celebrate life with their annual Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, downtown event.

The Celebration of Life starts at 5 p.m. till 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Travis Street. The event will be filled with traditional Mexican food, choreographed dancers, activities and live music.

People are able to sign up to reserve an ofrenda, or alter, space to decorate and put pictures of their loved ones. Registration for an alter space is Wednesday, Oct. 27.

All proceeds from altars benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls.

What is Día de los Muertos?

Día de los Muertos is often misunderstood as Halloween. The annual holiday is originally celebrated on November 1 and 2.

Día de los Muertos began in ancient Mesoamerica (Mexico and northern Central America) where indigenous groups had specific times when they celebrated their loved ones, according to the Smithsonian website.

After the Spanished arrived, rituals were connected to two holidays: All Saints Day and All Soul’s Day.

The natives believed that death was part of the journey of life. They believed that new life came from death. So the holiday isn’t a celebration of death but life.

Fast forward to present day, Day of the Dead has increased in popularity among Latino communities in the United States.

Los Muertos Wichita Falls recently held a workshop about ofrendas and importance to the celebration of life.

An ofrenda, or altar, serves as a way for families to honor their loved ones and provide them with what they need on their journey. Pictures of loved ones are placed on the altar, along with items that belonged to them and objects that serve as reminders of their lives.

There’s no ‘right’ way to decorate your altar. Let the creativity fly when decorating!