WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To celebrate the end of school and the beginning of summer vacation, Lucy Park is the place to be this weekend.

The Lucy Park pool will open Saturday, May 28, for its annual Splash Day for the community, and it’s free. Be sure to bring a little money because snacks will be available at the concession stand.

The event all starts Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

Those 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. After Splash Day, the price to get in is $2 for 17 and under and $3 for 18 and up.

The pool will be open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week through Sunday, August 7.