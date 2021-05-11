Main Street Duncan to host Chisholm Trail Poker Run

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Main Street Duncan is hosting the Chisholm Trail Poker Run on Saturday, May 15 to benefit business owners in downtown Duncan.

The event begins at Noon on Saturday, May 15 with a hot dog lunch served by the Oakridge Fire Department. The first and final stop will be in downtown Duncan.

To register for the Poker Run, please bring proof of liability insurance and a valid driver’s license to the northwest parking lot of 10th and Main Street. Registration is $10 per vehicle.

Only street legal and registered vehicles will be allowed to participate. Designated car club parking is available upon request by calling the Main Street Duncan office at (580) 252-8696.

Cards to play are $10. Any additional cards for the driver or passengers is only $5. A mulligan is available at the last stop for $5.

All stops will include games and activities like bean bag toss or bowling, and the last ride out will be at 1:30 p.m.

Poker Run participants are encouraged to bring “all the rides”, and that means more than just motorcycles.

A new route has been extended to cover more area in Southern Oklahoma, according to officials.

For more information, RSVP to the event on Facebook.

About Main Street Duncan

The Main Street organization in Duncan, Oklahoma organizes events like the Poker Run throughout the year to be able to assist the downtown business owners through programs such as Team Up to Clean Up, the signage grant, and others.

Main Street Duncan is a 501(c)3 charity and all donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent of federal and state tax laws. The program has been affiliated with the Oklahoma Main Street Center and nationally accredited through the National Trust for Historic Preservation since 1986.