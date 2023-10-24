WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Taco ’bout a tasty time: The City of Wichita Falls is partnering with LiveWell Wichita County to provide free cultural cooking classes.

All are invited to take on “Taco Monday” next Monday, October 30, 2023, as LiveWell representatives provide the best tips on how to cook the tastiest taco soup. Stop by the Health District from noon to 1 p.m. for this fun, free class.

Wichitans have until Friday, October 27, 2023, to sign up for Taco Monday, which will be the final cooking class in the “Food From Around the World” series.

The LiveWell program encourages and supports healthy behaviors and exemplifies one of the goals detailed in the city’s Community Health Improvement Plan, according to Wichita Falls’ Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen.

Horgen also added that these classes are just one way the city hopes to show its commitment to the plan by helping the community live healthier lives.

To sign up for Taco Monday, visit LiveWell’s website.