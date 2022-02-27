PALO PINTO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Take a trip to Possum Kingdom’s Chamber of Commerce’s Mardi Gras Celebration where they say they don’t hide the crazy, they parade it down the street!

The parade kicks off at 3 p.m. on Park Road 36 on Saturday, March 5. It’s free to enter a float you just need to fill out a form.

After the parade, gather at the chamber of commerce building at 6 p.m. for Shrimp Fest.

Tickets prices vary starting at $25 for adults. It’s all you can eat! And don’t forget, gaudy flashy, glitzy, and silly are the themes of the day!

