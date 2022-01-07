Market Street to host ‘Eat Well to Live Well’ expo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Family is hosting its ‘Eat Well to Live Well’ expo at all Market Street locations this upcoming weekend.

Market Street at 4590 on Kell Boulevard is joining the expo on Saturday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

With the passing of the new year, Texans across the state are preparing to start journeys towards new health goals. This expo is meant to show guests that just because they choose to eat healthy doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy their food.

During the expo, guests will have the opportunity to sample delicious food at several demonstration tables around the store as each department features different items. From fresh shrimp tacos to artisan breads to some sweet options, guests will find that Market Street makes it easier than ever to get what they need for any occasion or lifestyle.

The United Family welcomes guests to visit their local Market Street this Saturday or Sunday to find

something that will please almost everyone.