WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oil Bowl Classic from the Maskat Shrine kicks off Wednesday, June 14, in Texoma.

Local players and coaches from around Texoma will get to practice and play against each other in volleyball, basketball and football over several days.

The Oil Bowl events go through Saturday, June 17. Find the full schedule here.

If you’re interested in attending any of the events, tickets for all games are $20. If you only want to attend the basketball games or volleyball game, tickets are only $5.