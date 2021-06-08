Medicine Park Aquarium to celebrate fourth anniversary

MEDICINE PARK, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will celebrate its fourth anniversary.

The 10,000 square foot aquarium building houses nearly 100 aquatic displays and a six-acre native plant and wildflower display.

See the shocking electric eel show and interact with animal ambassadors like Juni the Opossum, Lola the South American boa constrictor, Lemon the speckled king snake, and Rocket the raccoon.

Goody bags will be available Thursday, June 10, while supplies last and you’ll also have a chance to register for a prize package.

