Medicine Park Aquarium to hold annual ‘Fish or Treat’

Events

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center is getting ready for its annual Fish or Treat event.

Guests will be able to experience creepy crawlies, trick-or-treating along the Butterfly Gardens Trail, games and all kinds of spooky fun.

The event is Saturday, October 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The aquarium is in need of candy donations. If you’d like to donate, please drop off individually-wrapped candies suited for trick-or-treating at the aquarium on Aquarium Drive in Medicine Park.

