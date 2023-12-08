WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One local pet who was recently adopted after going viral for the Humane Society of Wichita Falls’ hilarious description of him will be back at the shelter this weekend.

But, not because his new owner is returning him.

Eddie took social media by storm when the Humane Society described him as rough around the edges and asked for someone to get Eddie out of there because he scares their big dogs.

The 17-pound, one-year-old dachshund was adopted and is coming back to the shelter to help raise money for the humane society

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m., you can get your picture taken with Eddie.

For a $5 laundry soap or Fabuloso cleaner donation, you can meet our local celebrity and document your experience with the proud “A**hole Dog.”

To see Eddie’s journey with his new forever family, visit his Facebook page with over 40,000 followers.