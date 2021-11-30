Meet Santa at the 93rd Annual Boys and Girls Club Christmas Party

The 93-year-old event will take place on Friday, December 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Branch on Sixth and Broad.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Want to meet Santa? You can do so at the Annual Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls Christmas Party!

The 93-year-old event will take place on Friday, December 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Branch on Sixth and Broad.

The party is open for the community and admission is free.

All Boys and Girls Club members from the ages six to twelve, with a current membership card, will have seats on the main floor while other community guests will be seated in the bleacher section.

Bus transportation will also be provided to and from the party for club members from all locations.

All Boys and Girls Club locations will be open for the holidays from December 20-22 and the 27-29. They will also be open on January 3 and 4 with program hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all holiday dates.

More information is available by calling the Boys and Girls Club office at (940) 322-2012.