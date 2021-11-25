Meet Santa at this year’s Christmas in the Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Want to meet Santa? Who doesn’t! You’ll have the chance to do so next week at Christmas in the Park.

Hosted by Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation, the fun kicks off at 1 p.m., but if you want to meet Santa, make sure to be there at 12:50 p.m. sharp!

If you miss Santa there are still tons of fun activities like free carnival games, train rides, and arts and crafts.

At 1 p.m. there will be Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble, where over 10,000 candy canes will be spread out across Scotland Park Softball Field.

The scramble is for children ages two to 2nd grade.