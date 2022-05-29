TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — There are a number of Memorial Day events planned throughout Texoma including one here in Wichita Falls in the morning.

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. at the Wichita County Cemetery on 30th Street hosted by the county!

A handful of veterans will speak and the JROTC group from Old High will present the colors.

Also, the Scotland-Windthorst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2676 and Auxiliary will host its two annual ceremonies Monday morning.

The first is at the Veterans Memorial at Saint Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery in Scotland from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Then from 11 to noon, the second ceremony will be held at the Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Grotto in Windthorst.

Along with VFW Post 2676 and its auxiliary members, the American Legion Riders Post 202 and Hirschi High School JROTC will participate. The Memorial Day speaker for both events is District 69 State Representative James Frank.

Across the Red River, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill will host a Memorial Day observance.

At noon Monday, the Fort Sill Salute Battery will fire a 21 gun salute in front of McNair Hall and raise the flag from half-staff to full-staff.

Prior to and during the national salute, soldiers from the 77th Army Band will play in honor of all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

We’ll have team coverage of all these Memorial Day events tomorrow on KFDX 3 News at 5 and 6.