NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been just over three months since Laci Stone, a 2021 Nocona High School graduate, died in a car accident with five of her college golf teammates and their coach, and next weekend, her family and friends will honor her life with a day of memorial events.

Her parents have planned a memorial golf tournament in Nocona at Indian Oaks Golf Course, as well as, a family fun day at Enid Justin Park on Saturday.

The four-man golf scramble will kick off Saturday, June 25, at 9 a.m.

Family fun at the park also starts at 9 a.m. and events include beach volleyball and cornhole plus food trucks and live entertainment.

Dinner and entertainment will be at 6 p.m. that night at the Veranda Inn Party Barn.