WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The air is getting thin and the stadium lights are on, but not for just high school football.

The annual Fields of Faith will be held at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Gates open at 6 p.m. and worship will start at 7 p.m. Food, t-shirts, wristbands, and more will be available.

Communities from Saint Jo to Olney, Quanah to Graham are invited to come worship.

Guest speakers include The Counter Culture and former Dallas Cowboy Rocket Ismail.

Fields of Faith is a one night, one event that offers praise, worship and fellowship. The event is a student-led event, and students challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus.

