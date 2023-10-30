WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Mexican American Veteran’s Association is holding its annual Veteran’s Banquet the first weekend in November.

The banquet is happening Saturday, November 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Council building on Turtle Creek Road. The non-profit asks guests to arrive on time due to the doors being locked once the ceremony begins.

KFDX/KJTL’s very own Dylan Jimenez will be co-emceeing the banquet as a board member of MAVA.

The keynote speaker for the evening will be Aaron Alejandro, a Midwestern State graduate who has moved on to become the Executive Director of the Texas FFA Foundation.

Two individuals from our area will also be recognized by the Veteran’s Association:

Veteran of the Year

Lacey Macias Rosemary Franco Bernal Patriot Award

Gonzalo Robles

Following the banquet, there will be a dance with music by DJ Tito’s Productions from 8 p.m. to midnight.

A meal will be served, and drinks are BYOB, although MAVA specified that coolers will be required to be left with a bartender.

The event is free to attend for veterans and $10 for non-veterans. No kids under the age of 12 are permitted to attend.