Mexican American Veterans Association to host banquet and dance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Mexican American Veterans Association will be hosting a banquet and dance.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Knights of Columbus Hall. At the event, people will be able to meet Patriots from the Barrio author Dave Gutierrez, who will deliver a keynote on WWII Veteran on longtime Wichita Falls resident Ramon G. Gutierrez.

The dance will follow starting at 8 p.m. to midnight.

Veterans can get in free to both the banquet and dance. Non-veterans are asked to make a $5 donation for the banquet and $10 donation for the dance.

