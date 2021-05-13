Midway ISD to honor Texoma author Larry McMurtry

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — When famed Texoma author Larry McMurtry died in March, some students at Midway ISD in Clay County happened to be reading his novel, Lonesome Dove.

Now they want to do something to honor McMurtry and to celebrate making it through a tough year. They also want to share their tribute with the public.

Next Tuesday, they will have a cattle drive at the school using the school’s own herd.

It will be followed by several events, contests, food, live music, cowboy poetry, and much more.

They invite the public to come out and join in this tribute and celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at their school located south of Henrietta on Highway 148.