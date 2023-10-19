WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get your fix of frights while also supporting local businesses at the first Monster Bash Pop-up.

Over 40 vendors will be set up at The Stone Palace on 1211 Indiana Avenue this weekend, and shoppers can enjoy two days of food, fun, and plenty of shopping.

A bounce house, costume contest and facing painting will also be available.

Shoppers can find different crafts, clothes, handmade goods and much more as they get in the Halloween spirit.

The two-day event will take place on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.