MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County is having their 4th annual Open Rodeo to end the month of May.

The rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27, at the Montague County Cowboy Church.

Carney Porter: Well, welcome back. Joining us now is Joe Caballero. He is here talking about Montague County’s upcoming rodeo event that you won’t want to miss. Thank you so much for being here today.

Joe Caballero: Thank you for having me.

Carney Porter: Of course. So tell us what the people can look forward to.

Joe Caballero: Okay. This is going to be our fourth annual, all right? We started this four years ago in Montague. We do have a covered arena, so rain or shine, it doesn’t matter. If the sun’s shining, you’re going to be out of the sun. If it’s raining, you’re going to be out of the wetness.

But this year’s going be a little different. We know the past couple of years have been tough on parents and nothing harder than a parent that can’t take their kids out and entertain them. So this year we decided to make it better and waive admission. Let those families come for free. Enjoy a rodeo, bring your kids out.

We’ve got the calf scramble every night. And with the calf scramble, the winner gets a brand new bike. We have the mutton-bustin’, sheep riding at 6:30. The kids can come and ride sheep, and then there’s some other stuff for the kids to do as well. So it’s really family oriented. And so we’re just trying to make Mom and Dad superheroes again, bring their kids to the rodeo, will cost them a dime. Now, unfortunately, we can’t give away free food, but at least they can get in there, and the kids can have a good time.

Carney Porter: And that’s what matters, for sure. I know those parents are definitely going to appreciate it. Some of those kids who are going to have a good time and they also have sign ups available for some of the events coming up as well.

Joe Caballero: Yes, the ranch bronc-riding, tie down calf roping, breakaway and bull riding must call in. You have that number?

Carney Porter: It is (580) 276-7151.

Joe Caballero: She’s good.

Carney Porter: Like, you know, it’s like I’m psychic.

Joe Caballero: That’s what I’m talking about. Now, the team roping, the junior barrels and the open barrels, they are enter when you get there. Now remember when you get there, you got to get there before the rodeo starts or the books close.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. All right. Make sure you’re not late. Not one second late. And that’s happening this weekend, it’s happening the 26th and 27th.

Joe Caballero: Friday and Saturday night. Also, we’ve got the best calf fries in the state of Texas. So if you like calf fries, come on out and we’ll serve you something good.

Carney Porter: And if you know what that is, I hope you’re looking forward to it. I know what that is, oh goodness. Well, if you’d like to attend or participate, we’ll have that info all on our website. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Joe Caballero: Well, thank you for having us.

Joe Caballero: Well, thank you for having us.

Carney Porter: Not a problem.