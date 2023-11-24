WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Butterfly Queen are all back for the annual ElectriCritters, Christmas lights display.

The lighted display has 60,000 lights on over 200 displays throughout the trail and facility.

“We think it helps people in our community come out and learn to appreciate nature even in the dark,” Janet Oliver, an employee with River Bend Nature Center said. ” The kids love going into the forest at night, and seeing all the beautiful lighted display things and you get to cuddle up in your warm cuddly coats and stroll around and look at the lights of nature.

ElectriCritters is the major fundraiser for River Bend Nature Center. Proceeds help fund education programs enjoyed by over 44,000 children and adults of our community each year.

The River Bend Nature Center’s annual lighted Christmas display will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. November 29, until December 21.

Admission to Electricritters is free to the public thanks to the donations of many donors within Texoma.

