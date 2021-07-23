MPEC hosts Wichita Falls Comic Con this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pop culture world of comic conventions is coming to Wichita Falls this weekend.

Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, you can take part in cosplay contests and check out a number of vendors and collectibles.

You’ll also get a chance to meet stars from the Power Rangers and Animaniacs, as well as see the Impala from the TV show Supernatural.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The cosplay contest is for ages 16 and up on Saturday at 3 p.m. The contests for 15 and under is Sunday at 3 p.m. Line up on both days is set for 2:45 p.m.

