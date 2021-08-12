MSU athletics hosting 14th annual Welcome Back Dinner featuring Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 14th Annual Midwestern State Athletics Welcome Back Dinner is just around the corner and they will have an NFL Hall of Fame guest speaker in attendance.

Dallas Cowboys legend Cliff Harris will join the dinner at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on Sunday, August 22.

Courtesy: MSU Athletics

The event starts with a silent auction at 5:30 with Cowboys and Midwestern State memorabilia and other valuable items.

The dinner will start at 6 p.m. while the program starts about 6:45 p.m.

KFDX 3 and Texoma’s Fox Sports Director Tobin McDuff will be in attendance as the emcee.

For more information and ticket price, call Sheri Mummert at 940-397-4779 or click here.