MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights to kick off Christmas season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season is almost here in Texoma, and it will start to feel a little more like Christmas when all the lights go on at Midwestern State University.

The opening night for the 48th season of the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is Monday, November 22

The opening ceremony will start at 6 p.m. with interim MSU President Dr. James Johnston and a special appearance from Santa, who will be available for pictures.

Starting at 7 p.m. there will be a Fantasy of Lights Concert held in Akin Auditorium featuring the University Choir, University Wind Ensemble, Midwestern Singers, and Oratorio.

There will be food trucks, Chicka D’s Coffee, El Norteno on Wheels, Kona Ice, and Collective Coffee on site for all guests to enjoy.

For more information about the event, you can head over to the Fantasy of Lights website.