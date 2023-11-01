WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lighting the night through holiday cheer, a beloved Christmas tradition has plans to return this month for its 50th season.

Midwestern State University is counting the days until Fantasy of Lights, a focal point of festivities in North Texas. The attraction will return this November 20, 2023, and will run until December 26, from dusk until 10 p.m.

Join MSU musician Jim Quashnock and President Dr. Stacia Haynie as they illuminate the campus during the 6 p.m. Opening Ceremony. Plus, look forward to visits from Santa, live music, sweet refreshments and more throughout the night.

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is one of the largest Christmas displays in the area. With over 20,000 lights and an average of 200,000 annual visitors, Fantasy of Lights promises a night of Christmas cheer that you won’t want to miss out on.

The tradition, which began in the late 1920s, started when the recently married Mr. and Mrs. L. T. Burns celebrated their first Christmas together in their small home on 10th Street in Wichita Falls.

Since 1974, teams of community members have made the Fantasy of Lights into a regional holiday spectacle with almost 50 handcrafted, light-up scenes.

The festive fun is open for all to enjoy freely, though donations are greatly appreciated.

To learn more about the month-long event and the history surrounding the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, visit their Facebook page or website.