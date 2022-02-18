WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students from the fields of nursing, respiratory therapy and dental hygiene are getting ready to take part in the 21st Annual Community Health Fair in March.

‘Put Prevention into Practice’ is the theme, and, among the screening available will be blood pressure readings and blood glucose.

Educational activities for nutrition, drug and alcohol abuse prevention and stress reduction will also be available.

The Gunn College of Health Sciences and Human Services will host the health fair on Friday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to noon in Centennial Hall.

Attendees can bring toiletries and nonperishable food for the Mustangs Pantry and outdated eyeglasses for the Lion’s Club.

You can also donate blood and register as an organ donor.