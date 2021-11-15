MSU Fantasy of Lights to hit the ground running this holiday season with 5k run

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before the MSU Fantasy of Lights event kicks off, they will be hosting a 5k and 1 mile run Saturday, November 20.

You can get in the holiday spirit by dressing in your best or worst holiday outfit and taking part in the 8th Annual MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights 5k and 1-Mile Fun Run.

Both races will start at 10 a.m. with check-in and on-site registration starting at 9:30 a.m.

There is a $25 registration fee for the 5k, a $15 registration fee for the 1-Mile Fun Run, and the registration fee for all MSU students will be $15 regardless of the race they participate in.

The first 100 participants to register for either race will receive a free shirt!

There will also be prizes awarded to the best holiday-themed male and female participant, the worst holiday-themed male and female participant, and the fastest male and female 5k participant.

To register online, head over to Fantasy of Light’s website.