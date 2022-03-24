WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University is working to have a sports tournament for a group of special needs kids this weekend.

The Recreational Sports and Wellness Center, along with multiple students, staff and faculty, are collaborating with local Special Olympics to bring back Unified Sports.

The Center will host a kickball tournament Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MSU softball field.

The public is invited to attend and show their support. Snacks and drinks will be provided for free, and arts and crafts will be available when not playing.

To register for the event, click here. Check-in time for players is 8:30 a.m.