WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s McCoy School of Engineering is planning to host a summer camp.

The free, week-long Young Engineers Summer (YES) day camp is focused on bringing the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math to life for middle and high school students ages 13 to 18.

The one-week intensive summer camp from June 26 through the 30th will provide students with an opportunity to gain experience in STEM fields through various workshops, a site visit and social activities overseen by engineering faculty at MSU Texas. These hands-on experiments are geared to help students build academic and life skills.

The YES camp was made possible by a $20,000 grant from the Howmet Aerospace Foundation, and attendees will be given a tour of the Wichita Falls Howmet Aerospace Company.

Assistant Professors of Engineering Zeki Ilhan and Pranaya Pokharel, and Associate Professor of Engineering Mahmoud Elsharafi were the principal investigators on the grant.

The activities of the camp will include environmental models, the opportunity to create devices, ancient fossils and a formula-style car experience.

The deadline for applications is Monday, June 12, and spaces for the camp are limited. Applicants will need to fill out the online application, which includes a short essay about their education goals and what they hope to experience during the camp.

The camp’s hours are approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and attendees will need transportation to and from camp each day. Lunch will be provided.