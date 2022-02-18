WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a child between the ages of five and 12, you can get their teeth cleaned free of charge and help train local dental hygiene students at the same time.

The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at MSU Texas will host Give Kids a Smile Day beginning Monday, Feb. 21, at 8 a.m. and continuing Tuesday at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Services are performed by dental hygiene students under the supervision of faculty and a dentist.

Other services offered are x-ray exposures, fluoride applications, sealants, and plaque control instructions.

Click here for more information.